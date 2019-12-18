In latest ranking, betting platforms among Nigeria’s 50 most visited websites. What’s driving the trend?

A recent ranking of Nigerian websites has revealed the dramatic growth being recorded by betting platforms operating in Nigeria.

The ranking revealed that a handful of betting websites made it as top 50 websites visited in Nigeria for the period under review.

Ranking among top 50 websites underscores the level of visibility and volume of visits these sites are enjoying especially considering how saturated the website ecosystem is in the country.

According to a press report published Wednesday, December 18, reviewing Alexa website ranking, betting sites like Bet9ja.com, 1xbet.ng, and sportybet.com all featured among Nigeria’s top 50 websites.

Some analysts have attempted to explain the phenomenon of growing betting rates in the Nigerian economy. They point to abject poverty among the masses and widespread youth unemployment as driving forces.

The Alexa ranking places Bet9ja.com at number 3 and Bet9ja2.com at number 16. As for 1xbet.ng and Sportybet.com, their domains occupy the 40th and 46th spots respectively on the ranking.

Analysts have, therefore, noted that should this trend continue, the ranking would only keep soaring while more slots get occupied by even more betting websites.

