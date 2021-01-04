In leaked call, Trump presses Georgia election official to ‘find 11,780 votes’

The outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has ordered Georgia’s top election official to ‘find 11,780 votes’ and recalculate the state’s presidential election results in his favour, in a leaked call obtained by Washington Post on Sunday.

In the hour-long phone call, Trump also warned the official that he was taking “a big risk” if he did not comply as he continued his attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden won by a margin of 11,779 votes.

In the call embattled Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that; “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

Trump told Raffensperger: “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry … And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger responded: “Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

This came after Trump suffered another blow as the US Congress sanctioned a $740 billion defence bill which he (Trump) had objected to.

On Friday, the Senate voted 81 to 13 to reach the two-thirds majority required to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act in a rare New Year’s vote as Democrats and Republicans joined together to support the $740bn defence bill.

