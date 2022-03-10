In leaked letter, Buni transfers control of APC to Gov Bello, plans to return as chairman after medical trip to UAE

Oblivious of plans by President Muhammadu Buhari and other key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove all obstacles to the successful conduct of the party’s March 26 national convention, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, had concluded plans to return as acting chairman of the ruling party after his medical leave in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the PUNCH reports.

In a letter dated February 28, 2022 and addressed to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, and other members of the caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, Buni willingly transferred the control of the party to his Niger State counterpart.

The governor, according to the newspaper, informed Bello that he would resume as the APC acting chairman after his medical trip to the Middle East nation.

The letter read: “This is to inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates from today, February 28, 2022. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to you. This is to enable the committee to conclude all arrangements leading to the national convention slated for March 26, 2022, and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you.”

Buhari, who was aware of plans by Buni and his supporters to scuttle the national convention, approved the removal of the Yobe governor as chairman of the APC caretaker committee before he proceeded on his routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

He directed Bello to take over the control of the party and supervised the preparation for its national convention.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had in a programme on Channels Television, Politics Today, on Wednesday confirmed that Buni would not return as the APC acting chairman.

He claimed that the governor had concluded plans to scuttle the party’s national convention through frivolous court injunction.

El-Rufai said: “El-Rufai said: “Buni is gone, the Secretary is gone. Gov. Bello is in charge and he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors. Buni can only return as Governor of Yobe but never as chairman of our Party.

“President Buhari ordered his removal and this has been implemented. Governor Bello has taken over and things are moving according to plan. Party will be restored, convention will take place as scheduled. 19 governors and their deputies are solidly behind this move.

“Buni and his people got a court order to stop the convention but hid it.”

