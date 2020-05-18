In leaked memo, Buhari queries Perm Sec for buying ‘uncompleted carcass’ building for N7bn, other offences

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Mohammed Bello has been accused of buying what the Federal Government describes as “uncompleted carcass” building for the sum of N7 billion.

The Federal Government has, therefore, queried Bello over the building, which he purchased for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Bello was alleged to have overseen the transaction for the buying of the house when he was serving as the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Aside the purchase of the building, Bello was said to have also fraudulently given out seven deep drilling rigs for borehole procured at N1.3 billion to some unnamed individuals.

These allegations were contained in a leaked query, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, issued to the permanent secretary on May 11, 2020.

The query with reference number HCSF/PSO/AOD/P.030/5B and entitled “Allegations of acts of serious misconduct in your former post of permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development”.

According to Yemi-Esan, the query was issued on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been informed about Bello’s conducts.

“The attention of Mr President has been drawn to the acts of serious misconduct against you in your former post as the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on which he has given further directive.

“Specifically, it was alleged that: (a) in spite of the budgetary release of the N98,405,763,678.68 in 2018 (which represents 99.44 of 2018 appropriation), you did not take necessary action to pay the eligible contractors which led to the ministry having an outstanding contractual liability in the sum of N48.429,543,895.722.

“(b) under your leadership as the accounting officer, the ministry utilised the entire 2019 first quarter release of N7,737,208, 135.18 to pay for the 2018 contracts that were fully funded in 2018 which constitutes virement without authority:

“(c) as accounting officer, you oversaw a transaction for the purchase of a building for the use of the ministry at the sum of N7,044,746,264.06 without the conduct of the mandatory statutory structural and mechanical integrity tests: and prior approval of the FCDA Public Building Department: the building was eventually found to be an uncompleted carcass requiring billions of naira to complete and make safe for occupation;

“(f) under your watch as the accounting officer, the ministry procured seven deep drilling rigs for borehole at an average cost of N300,000,000. 00 without recourse to the Federal Executive Council;

“(e) and in April, 2019, you gave out the seven rigs procured at over N1.3 billion to some individuals under fraudulent arrangements, without the approval of the minister; and one of the rigs linked to you is yet to be returned despite several written reminders; and

“(f) you misapplied the intervention funds approved for the purchase of strategic grains and the establishment of the Rural Grazing Area Settlements in violation of extent Financial Regulations; two of such misapplications are:

“i. the use of N2.026,838,775.25 to pay contractors and execute programmes from the funds released for emergency procurement of strategic grains which is unrelated to the purpose of the funds.

“ii. the use of N3,527, 300, 419.06 for the payment of questionable contracts awarded under the 2018 appropriation from the rural grazing area settlement scheme which is not related to the purpose of the funds,” the query read.

She gave Bello a 72-hour ultimatum to respond to the allegations if he so desires.

