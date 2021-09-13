News
In leaked memo, GTBank threatens staff with 50% pay slash over COVID-19 vaccine
The Guaranty Trust Bank has directed its staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the month or face a 50 percent pay cut.
In a memo dated September 13, 2021, and signed by its operational risk unit, the lender warned that any staff that fails to comply with the directive would no longer be allowed into the bank’s premises and placed on half salary.”
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt reassures citizens on safety of covid-19 vaccines
The bank reminded employees that the first dose of Moderna vaccine and the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for those who had already received the first dose are currently available across the country.
The memo read: All staff have been mandated to ensure they receive their vaccines in their various locations on/before the 30th of September 2021.
“Please be informed that starting from October 2021, any staff that fails to comply with the directive will no longer be allowed into the bank’s premises and maybe placed on half salary.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...