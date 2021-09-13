In leaked memo, GTBank threatens staff with 50% pay slash over COVID-19 vaccine

The Guaranty Trust Bank has directed its staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the month or face a 50 percent pay cut.

In a memo dated September 13, 2021, and signed by its operational risk unit, the lender warned that any staff that fails to comply with the directive would no longer be allowed into the bank’s premises and placed on half salary.”

The bank reminded employees that the first dose of Moderna vaccine and the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for those who had already received the first dose are currently available across the country.

The memo read: All staff have been mandated to ensure they receive their vaccines in their various locations on/before the 30th of September 2021.

“Please be informed that starting from October 2021, any staff that fails to comply with the directive will no longer be allowed into the bank’s premises and maybe placed on half salary.”

