In leaked memo, Hadiza Usman faults her suspension from office by Amaechi | Ripples Nigeria

Suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman is not ready to go down without a fight.

In a leaked memo seen by Ripples Nigeria, Usman countered the allegations that under her leadership, the NPA failed to remit surplus funds to the federation account, hence her suspension.

Ripples Nigeria had on Wednesday reported how Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi played a prominent role in the suspension of ex-Managing Director of the agency.

Acting on a request by the Chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari, Usman provided a detailed breakdown of how much was remitted by NPA from 2017 to 2020.

In the leaked memo dated May 5, 2021 and titled, Re: request for the record of remittance of operating surplus to the consolidated revenue funds account by Nigerian Port Authority, Usman refuted all allegations and affirmed that NPA under her leadership paid the full amount due to CRF as stipulated in the fiscal responsibility act of 2007.

According to Usman based on NPA computation of its remittances arising from numbers from Audited Financial Statements and also using the template forwarded to the Authority from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, a total of N 76.384 billion was paid into the government account from 2017 and 2018 as Operating Surplus.

She also explained that N82.687 has been paid in pending the audit of the financial statement and the balance will be paid.

“Audited Financial Statements of the Authority for the period 2017 and 2018 provides operating surpluses of N76.782 billion and N71.480 billion for 2017 and 2018 respectively as contrary to the sums of N133.084 billion and N88.79 billion arrived at by your office from the budgetary submission,” she explained.

She added, “In line with the template issued by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, the accessible Operating Surplus of the Authority stands at N51.09 billion and N42.51 billion for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

READ ALSO: Presidency gives reason for suspending NPA boss, Hadiza Usman

“This amount will give rise to a remittance due to the CFR in the sum of N40.873 billion and N34.065 billion representing 80% of the surpluses for the year 2017 and 2018 respectively.”

“Accordingly, the Authority consequently made a remittance of N42.415 billion and N33.969 billion for the years 2017 and 2018 respectively for the full amount required as remittance for the period, ” she stressed.

While for 2019 and 2020, she explained in her letter that the Audit of the 2019 Financial Statement has been completed and awaiting consideration of the Authorities Board at which point the final figures for the 2019 operating surplus will be determined for consequent computation of the amount due for remittance to the CFR.

‘However, the Authority has made a remittance of N31.683 billion for the 2019 remittance while the sum of N51.049 billion has also thus far been remitted for 2020.”

“NPA is awaiting the audit of the financial statement to determine the final amount required for both 2019 and 2020 at which point the Authority will make the payment of the balance as required,” she noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions