In leaked memo, IGP warns of Boko Haram attacks in major cities | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
In leaked memo, IGP warns of Boko Haram attacks in major cities
The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has alerted the commissioners of police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and Plateau State of planned attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.
This was contained in a May 19, 2021 circular addressed to the two commissioners of police and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, acting CP, Idowu Owohunwa.
Speaking in the circular with reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.TI/47 and titled ‘Terror elements to expand frontiers of attack’, he said intelligence report revealed that terrorists were planning to attack Abuja and Jos.
In the circular that was sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, the IGP directed the commissioners of police to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities.
The circular read, “Intelligence report at the disposal of the Inspector-General of Police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.
READ ALSO: Police arrests fourth wife who stabbed husband to death for impregnating another lady
“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.
“In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction to checkmate the dastardly plans of these marauding terrorists.
“Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please.”
