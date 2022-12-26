In leaked video, Sheikh Gumi tells Muslims not to vote leaders who will fight bandits

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has warned Muslims against voting for leaders who will “fight bandits” whom he described as “our people” going into the 2023 elections.

In a sermon which was captured in a video on Sunday, the popular Islamic scholar told his congregants that they should only vote for leaders who would negotiate with bandits when elected into office.

Gumi who spoke in Hausa language, described the bandits as “our people,” and said Nigeria’s next set of leaders should negotiate and give bandits what they want for peace to reign.

“Don’t vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters or bandits as you call them, are our people. So please vote for those who, after attaining power, will call and negotiate with our people in the forests so as to give them what they want for peace to reign,” he said.

"Don't vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters (bandits) are our people. So pls vote for those who after attaining power will call and negotiate with our people (bandits) so as to give them what they want for peace to reign". 🤐😱 – Abubakar Gumi Jnr@OfficialAPCNg pic.twitter.com/5VNwFqQdnj — Ibrahim, SHEHU 🎋agara (MHR) (@magmal11) December 25, 2022

