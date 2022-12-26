Politics
In leaked video, Sheikh Gumi tells Muslims not to vote leaders who will fight bandits
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has warned Muslims against voting for leaders who will “fight bandits” whom he described as “our people” going into the 2023 elections.
In a sermon which was captured in a video on Sunday, the popular Islamic scholar told his congregants that they should only vote for leaders who would negotiate with bandits when elected into office.
Gumi who spoke in Hausa language, described the bandits as “our people,” and said Nigeria’s next set of leaders should negotiate and give bandits what they want for peace to reign.
READ ALSO:Group calls for arrest of Sheikh Gumi over ‘romance’ with bandits, terrorists
“Don’t vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters or bandits as you call them, are our people. So please vote for those who, after attaining power, will call and negotiate with our people in the forests so as to give them what they want for peace to reign,” he said.
"Don't vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters (bandits) are our people. So pls vote for those who after attaining power will call and negotiate with our people (bandits) so as to give them what they want for peace to reign". 🤐😱 – Abubakar Gumi Jnr@OfficialAPCNg pic.twitter.com/5VNwFqQdnj
— Ibrahim, SHEHU 🎋agara (MHR) (@magmal11) December 25, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...