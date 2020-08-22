In line with presidential order, UNILAG acting VC steps down

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Omololu Soyombo, has stepped down from the position.

Soyombo’s decision was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for UNILAG Senate to reconvene and appoint a new acting vice-chancellor for the institution.

The president also asked the duo of the university Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin and the sacked vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to step aside until a Special Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the crisis rocking the institution completes its assignment.

The UNILAG Governor Council had on August 12 appointed Soyombo as the institution’s acting vice-chancellor following the removal of Ogundipe for alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the acting vice-chancellor said he opted to step down in compliance with the federal government’s directive to the UNILAG Senate on the position.

He also urged all staff and students of the institution to go about their activities in a peaceful manner.

READ ALSO: Buhari sends special visitation panel to UNILAG, orders council chairman, VC to stay further actions

The statement read: “The news of the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos by the Federal Government was received in the evening of Friday, 21st August 2020. The government also directed the University Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University, for confirmation by the Governing Council. With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all members of staff and our dear students, the staff unions, alumni and the general public for their wonderful support and cooperation in the past ten days since my appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University on 12th August 2020.

“As I noted in my address to a cross-section of staff on 19th August 2020, I accepted the offer to serve as a call to service, with the objective of restoring peace and stability in the university.

“It is my prayer that the peace and stability that we so much need and desire at this time be restored very quickly, so that the University of Lagos can continue to march on as the university of first choice and the nation’s pride.”

Join the conversation

Opinions