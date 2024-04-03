Entertainment
In marriage you share everthing including infections, Actress Etinosa says
Controversial Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to her social media account to share her shocking opinion about marriage and its inherent dangers.
In a post shared on her official Instagram page, the mother of one said that marriage is all about sharing everything positive and negative, including infections.
The divorcee also revealed in her social media post that she occasionally contracted her fair share of infections from her ex-husband while they were married.
‘‘When I was married, of course, I received infections from time to time. But that is marriage for you. Marriage is about sharing. You share everything, including infections.’’ The actress wrote.
