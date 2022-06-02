News
In new agreement, Nigerian govt to welcome prisoners from Spain
The Federal government has reached an agreement with Spain to allow sentenced prisoners wishing to complete their time in Nigeria to do so.
The agreement was part of the several Memorandums of Understanding signed by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Spain on Wednesday.
The agreement covers only Nigerians and will be on the prisoner’s request.
President Buhari also met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, and King of Spain, His Majesty, King Filipe VI, and also delivered a speech at the World Tourism Organization, WTO, headquarters in Madrid.
In total five (5) MoUs were signed between Nigeria & Spain by Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, and Trade Minister Niyi Adebayo on Economic & Trade Cooperation —Sports —Health —Tourism —Science Cooperation.
Read also :Nigerian govt unveils MoU with Spain to avert food crisis
Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Honorable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF), Abubakar Malami, signed the Agreements on behalf of the FG.
Media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi stated in a tweet on Thursday that the bilateral agreements covered Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Extradition, and Transfer of Sentenced Persons.
“The Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons will allow Nigerians serving jail terms in Spanish prisons (there are apparently quite a number of them) to complete their sentences back home if they so wish. (I’m told the Agreement also guarantees some form of legal aid in Spain).”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...