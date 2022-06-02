In new agreement, Nigerian govt to welcome prisoners from Spain

The Federal government has reached an agreement with Spain to allow sentenced prisoners wishing to complete their time in Nigeria to do so.

The agreement was part of the several Memorandums of Understanding signed by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Spain on Wednesday.

The agreement covers only Nigerians and will be on the prisoner’s request.

President Buhari also met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, and King of Spain, His Majesty, King Filipe VI, and also delivered a speech at the World Tourism Organization, WTO, headquarters in Madrid.

In total five (5) MoUs were signed between Nigeria & Spain by Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, and Trade Minister Niyi Adebayo on Economic & Trade Cooperation —Sports —Health —Tourism —Science Cooperation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Honorable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF), Abubakar Malami, signed the Agreements on behalf of the FG.

Media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi stated in a tweet on Thursday that the bilateral agreements covered Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Extradition, and Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

“The Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons will allow Nigerians serving jail terms in Spanish prisons (there are apparently quite a number of them) to complete their sentences back home if they so wish. (I’m told the Agreement also guarantees some form of legal aid in Spain).”

