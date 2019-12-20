Latest Politics Top Stories

In new move to reduce Emir’s powers Ganduje gives Sanusi 2 days to respond to letter of appointment

December 20, 2019
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has given the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, two days to respond to the letter of appointment sent to him earlier by the state government.

He was referring to an earlier letter where he appointed Sanusi as the head of the council of chiefs in the state.

He had in that letter ordered Sanusi to urgently summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the law.

He had also said that the headship of the council of chiefs would be rotational among the now five first-class emirs in Kano.

However, supposedly, after waiting in vain to receive a reply letter from Sanusi accepting or rejecting his letter, Ganduje, on Friday, wrote a new letter to the emir.

The new letter was signed by the permanent secretary, special duties in Kano, Musa Bichi.

Bichi said in the letter, the governor asked Sanusi to reply to his earlier letter within two days. He added that the emir should indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as the head of the council of chiefs, Kano State Emirates Council.

Ganduje recently created four new emirates and appointed first-class emirs for them.

There have been speculations that the development was a plot by the governor to reduce the powers of Emir Sanusi, who had remained one of the critics of Ganduje’s government.

There are also speculations that the state government’s move against the Emir is a payback, because Sanusi did not allegedly support Ganduje’s bid for re-election in the 2019 elections.

