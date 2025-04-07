Connect with us

Entertainment

In new song, Eedris Abdulkareem slams Tinubu over hardship in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

Again, Eeedris takes on Obasanjo

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi, over the state of the nation.

The “Jaga Jaga” crooner released a new track titled: “Tell Your Papa,” in which he detailed the struggles and hardship in Nigeria.

In the new song, Eedris accused President Tinubu of making hollow promises and claimed that living in Nigeria is worse than it has ever been.

He also criticized Seyi’s way of life, saying the president’s son is disconnected from the people because he takes private jets instead of commuting by car like anybody else.

READ ALSO: Actor Hank Anuku claims some of his colleagues are jealous, involved in diabolism

Below are the lyrics of the new song.

“Seyi, people are hungry, Tinubu, people are hungry, Seyi, I swear, your papa no try.

“Take our message to him, try travel by road. You travel on private jet so insecurity is not your problem.

“Tell your papa country hard, this one pass jagajaga. Too many empty promises. Tell you papa people dey die,” the rapper chorused.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 − 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...