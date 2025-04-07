In new song, Eedris Abdulkareem slams Tinubu over hardship in Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi, over the state of the nation.

The “Jaga Jaga” crooner released a new track titled: “Tell Your Papa,” in which he detailed the struggles and hardship in Nigeria.

In the new song, Eedris accused President Tinubu of making hollow promises and claimed that living in Nigeria is worse than it has ever been.

He also criticized Seyi’s way of life, saying the president’s son is disconnected from the people because he takes private jets instead of commuting by car like anybody else.

Below are the lyrics of the new song.

“Seyi, people are hungry, Tinubu, people are hungry, Seyi, I swear, your papa no try.

“Take our message to him, try travel by road. You travel on private jet so insecurity is not your problem.

“Tell your papa country hard, this one pass jagajaga. Too many empty promises. Tell you papa people dey die,” the rapper chorused.

