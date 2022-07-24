In new video, abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai, Govs, Senators

The terrorists who attacked and abducted passengers aboard a Kaduna-bound train on March 28 have vowed to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, governors, leaders as well as destabilise the country if the government refuses to meet their demands.

In a fresh video released on Sunday morning, the terrorists also said they would kill some of the remaining captives in their custody, sell some and keep some as slaves.

One of the terrorists who spoke on behalf of the group, said they had not intended to keep their victims beyond one week but for the refusal of the government to meet their demands.

Speaking in Hausa language, the terrorist said:

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

