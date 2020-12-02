In new video Boko Haram leader, Shekau, speaks on killing of 43 rice farmers

The leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has released a new video where he praised his members for killing over 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State.

In the latest video, Shekau said the farmers were killed because the villagers arrested a Boko Haram member and handed him over to security agencies, and also threatened to deal with those giving information on his group to the military.

In the three minutes and 37-second video he released on Tuesday, December 1, Shekau who appeared wearing a mask, said:

“You think you can nab our brother and hand him to soldiers and live in peace? You think Allah will forget what you have done to our brother?” Shekau said in the video.

Continuing, he said:

“We killed the ‘78 farmers’ because they arrested and handed one of my brothers to the Nigerian Army. The same fate will befall those who do not desist from doing so.

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you,” he threatened in the video.

Boko Haram, a terrorist group, has been terrorising many parts of northern Nigeria for many years, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians.

The Nigerian government and it’s military had on several occasions claimed that the Boko Haram group had been decimated, and that the few remnants were on the run.

However, reports abound of atrocities and attacks being carried out by Boko Haram inspire of government’s claims.

