News
In New Year message, PDP charges Nigerians to speak out against Tinubu govt’s unfavorable policies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday charged Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy in the New Year.
In the New Year message to Nigerians signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party urged Nigerians to speak out against the actions and policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
The statement read: “The new year offers Nigerians the opportunity to re-invent and assert themselves as a free people under democratic order; set aside every ethnic, religious and political partitioning and join their voices with the PDP in resisting anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the constitution and the laws, emasculate Institutions of democracy and foist a fascist regime on our nation.
“Nigerians and indeed the civil society must speak out against the recklessness and lack of transparency of the APC administration that led to the collapse of the Naira; the alleged massive looting of funds including proceeds from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products; the skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the Presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies and programmes to revive the economy, create jobs and address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.
READ ALSO: PDP, APC trade words over Tinubu’s failure to visit scenes of Plateau
“It is distressing that due to the counter-productive actions and policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration, including the failure to address the comatose infrastructure, major multinational giants that have established in the country for decades including GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble among others are now leaving in droves with attendant massive loss of jobs and businesses.
“The hardship, infrastructural stagnation, and uncertainty occasioned by the insensitive and anti-people economic policies of the Tinubu-led APC government have led to serious social dislocation of life and family with negative consequences on our national life.
“Indeed, this is not the way to go! The PDP reassures of its determination to lead the charge and use every legitimate means available to protect our nation’s democracy and constitutional order. The APC administration must know that the sovereignty and resources of this nation belong to all the people and cannot be appropriated by any individual or group.”
