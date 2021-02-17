In nine years, 802 students have been kidnapped or killed by gunmen | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
In nine years, 802 students have been kidnapped or killed by gunmen
No fewer than 802 students have been abducted across the country in the last nine years, a Ripples Nigeria compilation of reports on attacks on schools has shown.
The latest is the 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College abducted in Kagara, Niger state, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The abduction of the schoolboys in Niger is the latest of many since 2013.
In June 2013, the Boko Haram sect invaded Government Secondary School, Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and killed eight students and one teacher at a time the students were taking dinner.
This was followed by Boko Haran insurgents attack on a boarding school in Mamudo, Yobe State, on the 6th of July, 2013. Forty-two students and teachers were killed in a school housing about 1200 students.
On the 29th of September 2013, Yobe State, news again broke that 50 students of the Yobe State College of Agriculture, Gujiba, were killed in their sleep by the Boko Haram insurgents.
The abduction of 276 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014, sent a shock wave across the country.
When everyone thought the incident of school kidnapping was limited to the North, on 2nd March 2016, the Lagos State police command was alerted to the news of the kidnap of three female students of Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School.
After almost two years of no attack, on February 19, 2018, Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, was invaded as gunmen abducted 110 girls in the process.
Similar to the previous break, two years again, 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, were marched into captivity by gunmen suspected to be bandits bringing the total number to 802.
Eko, Ikeja DisCos confirm partial system collapse
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ikeja Electric Plc on Wednesday confirmed the partial collapse of the national grid.
The incident left some areas under the coverage of the two companies in darkness for several hours on Wednesday.
In separate statements released on their oficial Twitter handle, the DisCos said the partial collapse of the grid occurred at about 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday.
IE wrote: “Dear Customer, this is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs (1:58 p.m.), today and this affected all customers on our network.
“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs (2:47p.m).
The DisCo added that gradual restoration to other areas was ongoing and thanked its customers for their understanding.
Similarly, EKEDC said the partial system collapse of the grid affected most areas within its network.
“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.
“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” it added.
FG to evacuate Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Niger, Chad
The Federal Government will soon commence the evacuation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, Niger Republic, and Chad back home.
The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Basheer Mohammed, disclosed this during the meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon held in Abuja.
Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of the TWG, said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the group to bring back home Nigerian refugees from the three countries.
He said the commission had concluded arrangements to evacuate back home the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon from February 27.
He added that TWG and the Cameroonian authorities met in Maroua, Cameroon last week to execute strategies for the evacuation of refugees in Minawo Camp.
Mohammed commended President Buhari and other partners on the efforts to ensure the safe return of the refugees from the three countries.
PDP decries worsening insecurity in Nigeria in wake of Kagara schoolboys’ abduction
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the deteriorating security situation in the country.
The party was reacting to Wednesday’s abduction of an unspecified number of students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State by armed bandits.
The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed the recurring security breaches in the country to failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to take decisive steps to tackle the scourge.
The party charged the Federal Government to ensure the arrest of the terrorists and rescue the abducted students and staff.
The PDP claimed the government lethargic position towards the fight against banditry had further validated reports in the public space that the bandits are connected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and enjoying cover under the ruling party.
The statement read: “The public space is awash with reports that many of these bandits terrorizing Nigerians were political mercenaries brought in by the APC from neighbouring countries to help it enforce the rigging of the 2019 elections but which the APC and its leaders failed to settle after the elections, leaving them to unleash their frustrations on innocent Nigerians.
“PDP charges the APC to speak out on these reports and take immediate steps to settle their political mercenaries, return them to wherever they brought them from, and bring an end to this gruesome attacks on Nigerians.”
