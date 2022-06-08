In reciprocal gesture, Atiku hails Tinubu, says victory a confirmation of his tenacity

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja.

The former Vice President, who spoke on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, praised the energy invested by the national leader of the ruling party to win the APC presidential ticket.

Tinubu defeated his close rivals in the race, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, with a total of 1,271 votes.

While the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi scored 316 votes to come second, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo scored 235 to emerge third.

Speaking on the development, Atiku described the victory of the national leader of the ruling party as the manifestation of his resilience and determination.

The tweet read: “Congratulations Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your emergence as your party’s president candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”

Atiku Abubakar, who emerged his party’s flag bearer in May, will be in the ring with Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of Labour Party (Labour) in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu had also congratulated Atiku after the former Vice President emerged as the flag bearer of the PDP for the 2023 elections.

