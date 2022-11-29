In retaliatory move, Nigerian govt issues travel advisory to its citizens going to UK, US

The Nigerian government on Monday cautioned Nigerians travelling to the United Kingdom and United States to be wary of passport and money theft in those countries.

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, issued the travel advisory at the fifth edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration scorecard in Abuja.

This came barely few weeks after UK and US had issued travel advisories to their citizens in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and other places in light of the security situation in the country.

The minister said the advisory was necessary to protect Nigerians travelling to the US and Europe.

He said: “It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travellers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high-brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precautions to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the ministry of foreign affairs.

“It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world.”

