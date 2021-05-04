In six years, APC has surpassed PDP's 16 years achievements | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has, in six years, eclipsed whatever achievements the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had in the 16 years it was in power.

Bello who was a guest on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said the APC has delivered the dividends of democracy and good governance to Nigerians and should be allowed to continue it’s good job in 2023.

“Every Nigerian can attest to the good work the APC is doing in bringing the dividends of democracy and good governance to them.

“There is no disputing the fact that largely, the APC has performed beyond what PDP achieved in their 16 years of governance in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: APC claims 48% of voters have registered with party

“APC’s successes today within six years outweighs the successes of 16 years that they ruled. The statistics are there. We will remind Nigerians of where APC inherited Nigeria and where we are today.”

Bello who also spoke on the surging insecurity in the country, said the APC is managing the situation better than the PDP.

While noting that banditry had been an issue in Nigeria even before the emergence of the APC-led Federal Government, Bello said his party is doing its best in ending the menace of bandits’ activities.

He added that the worsening insecurity in the country is a call for all Nigerians to collaborate in tackling the issue rather than politicising the security challenges.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions