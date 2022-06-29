In solidarity, Senate announces visit to Ekweremadu in UK over organ harvest accusations

Following Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s detention in London for alleged organ harvesting, the Senate intends to send a delegation to pay a visit to the former Deputy President of the Senate.

This was disclosed by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday when plenary resumed following a meeting behind closed doors.

On Friday, July 1, according to Lawan, the delegation, which includes members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, will leave Nigeria for London.

“I had a personal engagement with Nigerian High Commissioner in Britain, who has done so well by presenting his team to be in the facility, where Ekweremadu is being detained.

“The high commissioner has been able to provide some consular services including the engagement of lawyers to defend Ekweremadu and his wife in court.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyemma has been engaged to extend diplomatic support to Ekweremadu and give attention to the issue at stake,” he said.

However, Lawan asserted that because the matter was already before a judge, the Senate would not go beyond its authority.

He promised that Senate would keep talking about the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commissioner in London to make sure the senator got all the assistance he needed.

Lawan also pleaded with the government bodies involved in the matter to see that justice was done.

Two days ago, Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, had filed a suit against the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the controversy surrounding the real age of an alleged organ donor, David Ukpo.

The British Metropolitan Police had last week arrested the couple for alleged organ harvesting.

They were later arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court for alleged conspiracy to facilitate the travel of Ukpo, who is alleged to be a minor, for organ harvesting.

The couple, however, denied the allegations and the court adjourned the matter till July 7 for hearing.

Reports emerged at the weekend that Ukpo was 21-year-old and not 15 years contrary to claims in several quarters.

Other respondents in the suit are the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic-IBTC Bank, United Bank of Africa and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc.

