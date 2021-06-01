In what has become a regular, Buhari issues orders over abducted Niger school children | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
In what has become a regular, Buhari issues orders over abducted Niger school children
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the rescue of the 200 children abducted from an Islamic school in Niger State.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits had, on Sunday, abducted the students from an Islamiyya school in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State, killing one and injuring scores of others in the process.
But in a statement on Monday by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.
The statement titled ‘Expedite action towards release of school s children’s reads:
“President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State.
Read also: School fire kills 20 children in Niger
“The President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools and urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.
“He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.”
This is not the first time, school children have been kidnapped in Nigeria, with the president issuing marching orders to security agencies, which have yielded no results.
The situation has unfortunately become a regular affair, with little or no actions from government or it’s agencies.
Only recently, parents of abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna claimed they paid N180 million and 10 motorbikes to secure the release of the students.
By Isaac Dachen…
