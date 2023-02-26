Inconclusive elections to continue in Plateau Sunday —INEC

The Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Oliver Agundu, has announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will continue the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of the state where the exercise were inconclusive.

He revealed that this was due to malfunctioning and destruction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), late arrival of election materials or witnessed pockets of violence.

Agundu who made the disclosure late on Saturday while briefing journalists in Jos, said the elections will be conducted in Kanam, Mangu, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

The REC attributed the late commencement of voting in most areas to the technical hitches encountered during the exercise.

“As I speak to you this night some polling units in Jos North, Jos South and Mangu LGA’s are still voting.

READ ALSO:INEC apologises for delay in polls opening, gives reasons

“This was due to the massive turnout of voters; the number is unprecedented and we needed to allow everyone to cast their votes.

“We experienced some hitches that caused late commencement of voting but we were able to address them.

“Voting in some polling units in Kanam, Mangu, Jos North and South, will continue on Sunday, February 26, due to the destruction of some Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the units by suspected thugs,” he said.

The REC added that new BVAS machines had been deployed to the affected polling units for continuation of voting in the areas on Sunday, while appealing to the electorates to be patient as the commission collates results from all the local government areas.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now