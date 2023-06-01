Inconsistency in documents tendered forces PEPC to stand down Obi, LP’s petition

The petition filed by the Labour Party and its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi against the election of President Bola Tinubu has been stepped down by the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}.

The petition was stepped down on Thursday as a result of an improper schedule of documents tendered before the court as proof of the allegations of malpractices during the February 25 presidential election.

The court, during its proceedings on Thursday, cited some inconsistencies in the documents from the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Efforts to reconcile the differences turned out to be unsuccessful as the decision of the counsel to Obi and the Labour Party, Chief Emeka Okpoko {SAN} to use documents not filed to conduct the proceedings was rejected on the ground of illegality.

The court, as a result, thereafter stepped down hearing of the petition and ordered the legal team to go and re-file the schedule of documents in line with the provisions of the pre-hearing report.

The five Justices led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani hearing the petition thereafter retired to their chambers while Obi’s legal team reconciled their documents.

