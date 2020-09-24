Increased competition for Kepa as Mendy completes Chelsea transfer | Ripples Nigeria

Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arizabalaga will henceforth face competition for spot from new signing, Edouard Mendy as the Senegalese completes his transfer.

Kepa made a costly mistake in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manager Frank Lampard had earlier told the media that he wants to increase competition with Arrizabalaga, who cost the club £71m.

AND On Thursday, goalkeeper Mendy finally completes his move to the Stamford Bridge club from Ligue 1 side Renness.

“I’m so excited to be joining Chelsea,” Mendy said.

“It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad.”

Last season for Rennes, Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances, compared to Kepa’s eight cleans sheets in 33 Premier League appearances.

Mendy’s save percentage was 76.3% and he conceded a goal every 114 minutes. Kepa’s save percentage was 53.5%, conceding a goal every 63 minutes.

