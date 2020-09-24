Increased competition for Kepa as Mendy completes Chelsea transfer | Ripples Nigeria
Increased competition for Kepa as Mendy completes Chelsea transfer

September 24, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arizabalaga will henceforth face competition for spot from new signing, Edouard Mendy as the Senegalese completes his transfer.

Kepa made a costly mistake in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manager Frank Lampard had earlier told the media that he wants to increase competition with Arrizabalaga, who cost the club £71m.

AND On Thursday, goalkeeper Mendy finally completes his move to the Stamford Bridge club from Ligue 1 side Renness.

“I’m so excited to be joining Chelsea,” Mendy said.

“It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad.”

Last season for Rennes, Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances, compared to Kepa’s eight cleans sheets in 33 Premier League appearances.

Mendy’s save percentage was 76.3% and he conceded a goal every 114 minutes. Kepa’s save percentage was 53.5%, conceding a goal every 63 minutes.

