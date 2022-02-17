Connect with us

Naira Watch

Increased pressure for forex drags down naira value against US dollar

Published

56 mins ago

on

Naira continues free fall against U.S dollar

On Wednesday, the naira bowed to pressure as foreign currency demand in the official market increased by 37.4 percent.

FMDQ reports that at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market demand for the dollar rose to $130.73 million compared to $95.17 million.

The increased demand for the dollar saw Naira depreciate to N416.50/$1 compared with N416.00/$1 it closed on Tuesday.

This indicated that the value of the Naira depreciated at the midweek session by 0.12 percent or 50 kobo.

Similarly, Naira put up a poor performance against the British pounds and Euro.

Read also: Again, naira depreciates against US dollar

Nigerian currency against the British Pound Sterling on Wednesday dropped in value by 83 kobo as it was sold at N564.68/£1 compared with N563.85/£1 on Tuesday.

Against the Euro, the local currency lost 73 kobo to trade at N474.12/€1 in contrast to N472.39/€1 it was exchanged on Tuesday.

At the black market, traders at Ajao estate, Ikotun and Ikeja confirmed to Ripples Nigeria on the telephone that a dollar exchanged at N577.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seven + 11 =

Investigations

Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations4 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...