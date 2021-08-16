Incumbent Zambian President Lungu concedes defeat, pledges smooth transition

The outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu has conceded defeat and committed to handing over power peacefully.

In a brief televised national address on Monday, Lungu congratulated president-elect Hakainde Hichilema and committed to a peaceful transfer of power.

“I want to thank you the Zambian people for giving me the opportunity to be your president. I will forever cherish and appreciate the authority you vested in me.

’’All I ever wanted to do was to serve my country to the best of my abilities. Together with you, we did score in many areas.

“We held our general elections on Thursday and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the final results. Based on the ECZ results, I will comply with the constitutional provisions for peaceful transitions of power.

’I would therefore congratulate my brother the president-elect, his excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the seventh republican president,” he said.

Hichilema won the presidential election with a huge margin, beating Lungu by a million votes. He obtained 2810 757 votes against Lungu’s 1 814 201.

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hichilema ran in five previous presidential elections and lost. This was his sixth attempt at the presidency.

By Mayowa Oladeji

