Independence anniversary: Buhari to address Nigerians Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Saturday morning as part of activities marking the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, urged television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The independence anniversary address will be Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s president.

He will complete his eight-year rule on May 29, 2023.

