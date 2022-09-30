News
Independence anniversary: Buhari to address Nigerians Saturday
President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Saturday morning as part of activities marking the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, urged television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
READ ALSO: Nigerians enjoying total freedom of expression under my watch – Buhari
The independence anniversary address will be Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s president.
He will complete his eight-year rule on May 29, 2023.
