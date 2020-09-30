INDEPENDENCE: Group demands free data, seeks pay-per-view model for cable TV | Ripples Nigeria

An advocacy group, Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscriber (ACTIS) on Wednesday urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to direct mobile network operators in the country to offer subscribers free voice and data services on October 1.

The National President of ACTIS, Sina Bilesanmi, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, implored the mobile network operators to compensate subscribers with freebie over their contributions to the development and expansion of the nation’s telecommunications market.

He also charged the cable television companies to adopt a pay-as-you-go billing model and sought the support of NCC, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on the matter.

Bilesanmi revealed that ACTIS would organise a rally on October 19 to protest the hike in DStv, Gotv and Startimes subscriptions, the operators’ refusal to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on the reversal of the hike in subscriptions and their reluctance to execute pay-as-you-go billing model.

He said: “We are ready to work with NCC in the promotion of the rights, interests, and the welfare of the ever-growing telecoms subscribers with over 190.8 million members across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

“We believe that working together will also bring the regulator closer to its core stakeholders (consumers) and make demands occasionally on behalf of the subscribers/consumers. We believe this is a quicker way of getting to the regulator and to bridge the communication gap and promote co-operation.”

The Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of the NCC, Hafsat Lawal, assured that the commission was ready to partner with stakeholders on recommendations that could make the sector better.

“We are all stakeholders and subscribers in the industry. Despite some challenges, we are always working with the operators to improve the quality of service,” she said.

