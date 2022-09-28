Independence: Nigerian govt declares October 3 as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 3 as a public holiday to celebrate the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

The minister congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the independence anniversary and reaffirmed the government’s readiness to tackle the insecurity and other challenges crippling the country.

He said: “The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation.

“However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at its disposal until respite comes our way.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope.

“If we can rally ourselves together to harness our potential, we shall be the greatest nation on earth.

“Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit, and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academic, science and technology, business, innovation, music, entertainment, fashion or culture.”

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the challenges facing the nation and the role they can play in addressing them.

