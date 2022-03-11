India accidentally fires missile into Pakistan

India on Friday admitted it accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan.

Military experts had in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbours which fought three wars and engaged in numerous military clashes.

In a statement, the country’s defence ministry said the missile was accidentally fired into its neighbours’ territory due to a technical problem during a routine maintenance exercise.

The statement read: “On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”

“India’s Charge d’Affaires in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, has also been summoned to the foreign office for a strong protest.”

The ministry said the government had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

