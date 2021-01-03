India approves use of two locally made COVID-19 vaccines

Health authorities in India have approved the use of two locally made COVID-19 vaccines to stem the outbreak of the second wave of the virus.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by India’s Drugs Controller General Dr Venugopal G Somani who said that the vaccines were developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in conjunction with a local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech.

The Drugs Controller General Dr Venugopal also informed in the statement that both vaccines would be administered to infected patients in two doses.

“The… vaccines of Serum Institute [AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine] and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” Somani said, referring to the Indian firm that manufactured the former vaccine.

According to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the fast-track approvals were “a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight” that “accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation”.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India!” Modi said on Twitter, calling it a sign of a “self-reliant” country.

