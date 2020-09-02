India bans over 100 additional Chinese apps

Popular mobile game PUBG alongside over 100 mobile apps with links to China has reportedly been banned by India, in a new government directive that marked the apps as potential cyber threats.

According to India, the need to ban the blacklisted products was due to cybersecurity concerns. This comes amid continuing geopolitical tension between the two neighbouring nations.

On Wednesday, September 2, India’s IT Ministry ordered the banning of 118 apps that were said to be “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

READ ALSO: CHINA: Regulators delete 8,000 malicious apps

Like the cry of the U.S., the move is expected to help “safeguard the interests of crores (tens of millions) of Indian mobile and internet users.”

The ministry, confirming the development, noted that the decision was a “targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

The move comes barely a month after New Delhi banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, which counted India as its biggest international market.

Join the conversation

Opinions