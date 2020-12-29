India records six cases of new mutant COVID-19

Health authorities in India have confirmed that the country has recorded six cases of the mutant COVID-19 virus variant which was originally identified in the Eastern part of the United Kingdom.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by India’s health ministry which said that they found six people who had returned from the United Kingdom in recent weeks testing positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

“All six patients have been kept in isolation, India’s health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine,” the statement said.

With more than 10 million cases, India is the second-worst affected by the virus after the United States with nearly 150,000 reported dead in the world’s second-most population nation.

This came a day after health authorities in South Korea confirmed that the country recorded the first case of the mutant COVID-19 virus variant that has prompted a wave of panic and border closures around the world.

