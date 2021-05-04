Indian COVID-19 cases surpasses 20 million mark | Ripples Nigeria

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 20 million threshold, overtaking Brazil and the whole of Europe in the infection rates, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a new report released on Tuesday.

The new figures released by the Ministry reported 357,229 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the country’s total number of diagnoses over the 20 million threshold to 20,282,833 cases.

India also reported 3,449 virus-related deaths, with at least 222,408 people in the country confirmed dead after contracting Covid-19.

Authorities have administered 158,932,921 vaccine doses since India’s vaccination drive began on January 16. The program was expanded on Saturday to include everyone over the age of 18.

