Indian Fintech startup, Yabx, expands footprints into Nigerian market. 1 other story and a trivia

1. Indian Fintech startup, Yabx, expands footprints into Nigerian market

A FinTech venture, Yabx, headquartered in Harland, India, has launched a physical office in Nigeria with plans to democratize Credit Access.

Rajat Dayal, CEO & Founder of Yabx, confirmed the fresh development in a media statement on Friday.

Playing in the fintech hub, Yabx claims it enables the underserved with limited credit history to get fair access to financial services tailored to their needs.

Launched in 2017, the fintech said that it aims to bridge the gap between the new-to-credit segments and the banks in Nigeria.

“Our platform doesn’t only increase the reach of such banks but also helps them play a major role in creating a global credit score which will eventually help the new to credit segments in the country build a life without any external aid”, explained Rajat.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the start-up won the “Best BNPL Solutions Award” at the 2022 edition of Global Fintech Fest.

Tech Trivia: Sierra (OS X 10.11) followed which version of OS X?

A. Yosemite

B. Mavericks

C. Mojave

D. El Capitan

Answer: see end of post

2. Google celebrates jollof rice on Doodle

Global search engine, Google.com, has dedicated its homepage logo to jollof rice, one of the iconic foods of West Africa.

Google made the formal announcement on Friday in a blog post.

The tech giant said that it enlisted Nigeria-based guest artist Haneefah Adam to create the artwork and Senegalese jazz musician, Hervé Samb, to create the soundtrack.

“On this day each year, rice farmers plant and reap a bountiful harvest, and cooks across West Africa prepare to make fresh Jollof.

“Also known as benachin and thieboudienne, jollof rice is a one-pot meal that originated from the Wolof tribe in the 14th century.

“The Wolof Empire, ruling parts of modern-day Senegal, The Gambia, and Mauritania, popularized Jollof throughout West Africa,” Google stated.

Jollof Rice is native to Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana citizens and is composed of basically a rice dish simmered in reduced tomatoes, onions, peppers, and regional spices.

Trivia Answer: El Capitan

El Capitan is the 12th version of Apple OS X, also known as OS X 10.11.

It was released on September 30, 2015, and succeeded OS X 10.10 Yosemite. It was followed by OS X 10.12 Sierra.

By Kayode Hamsat

