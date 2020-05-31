Indian govt evacuates 312 nationals from Nigeria with Air Peace

The Indian government on Sunday evacuated 312 of its nationals from Nigeria.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the Indians left the country in a B777 aircraft through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to her, the flight which was operated by 15 crew members would stop at Cochin International Airport in Kerala.

She thanked the Indian authorities for engaging Air Peace for the evacuation exercise.

Olajide also commended the Federal Government for supporting the airline in all its special flights during the lockdown.

The Air Peace chief added that the airline alongside other relevant government agencies ensured that the Indians complied with established health protocols before boarding the flight.

