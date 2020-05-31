Latest Politics

Indian govt evacuates 312 nationals from Nigeria with Air Peace

May 31, 2020
3 Air Peace crew members reportedly ‘disappear’ from Lagos quarantine centre
By Ripples Nigeria

The Indian government on Sunday evacuated 312 of its nationals from Nigeria.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the Indians left the country in a B777 aircraft through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to her, the flight which was operated by 15 crew members would stop at Cochin International Airport in Kerala.

READ ALSO: Canadian govt formally stops Air Peace from evacuating stranded Nigerians

She thanked the Indian authorities for engaging Air Peace for the evacuation exercise.

Olajide also commended the Federal Government for supporting the airline in all its special flights during the lockdown.

The Air Peace chief added that the airline alongside other relevant government agencies ensured that the Indians complied with established health protocols before boarding the flight.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!