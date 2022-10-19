Indian man arrested in Delta for allegedly raping 17-yr-old job seeker

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an Indian man identified only as Gange, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who went to his office to look for a job in Asaba, the state capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest of the Indian, said the girl was sexually assaulted by Gange on Sunday after he invited her to his house to cook for him.

“An uncle of the victim, Mr. P. Chigozie, reported the matter and narrated that the Indian called on his niece on Sunday morning to assist him in cooking and other domestic issues.

According to Chigozie, two of his nieces who just finished their Senior Secondary Certificate Examination went to look for jobs in the Indian man’s company.

“While narrating the incident, Mr. Chigozie said:

“They went to the company called ‘Wonder Pack’ along Onitsha-Asaba Expressway, and the company offered them cleaning jobs, as the only vacant jobs available and told them that they will be helping them in cooking when the need arises.

“On Sunday morning, one of the Indian bosses, Gange, called my niece to come to the company, and assist in buying things in the market and cook because they stayed in the lodge inside the company.

Read also:Out from prison on bail, actor Moses Armstrong denies rape allegation



“My niece went there at about 9:00 a.m. and we waited for her till 6:00 p.m. without hearing from her, we tried her number and it was switched off.

“At about 7:00 p.m. my family members moved to the company, on getting to the gate, the police officers refused us entry into the company, saying that our sister was not there.

“We left and reported the matter to the police station, but the police asked us to go home and wait till Monday morning to see if the girl might come back.

“She called us in the night and we quickly moved to the company on getting there, we saw the police officer who earlier denied knowledge of my niece’s presence, pushing her naked and looking pale.

“My niece said when she came that Sunday morning, her boss offered her a drink, praising her for previous hard work. After drinking, she said she did not remember anything again, until about 4:00 a.m. when she saw herself inside the wardrobe.”

Edafe said the police has begun investigations into the matter to ascertain if the Indian actually raped the victim.

“We are yet to ascertain whether he did it or not until the investigation is concluded,” the police spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now