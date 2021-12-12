Indian man, mother arrested for beheading pregnant sister for eloping with lover

An 18-year-old Indian man and his 38-year-old mother, have been arrested for allegedly beheading his 19-year-old pregnant sister after she eloped with the man who impregnated her and marrying him without the family’s consent.

The accused, Sanket Mote and his mother, Shobhabai Mote, were charged to court on Friday for the murder of the deceased whose name was given as Kirti Avinash Thore.

According to the police, Sanket and his mother had gone to visit Kirti at her husband’s place in Ladgaon village for the first time since she got married in June.

“During the visit, an argument was said to have broken out with Sanket accusing his sister of bringing shame to their family.

“In the heat of the quarrel, Sanket brought out a knife he had hidden under his robe and beheaded his sister.

“Kirti lived with her husband’s family in a room next to their farm. The mother and son arrived on a bike. Kirti was two months pregnant. She was working in the farm.

READ ALSO: India’s Chief of Defence Staff, wife, 12 others, killed in helicopter crash

“She rushed to them and took them inside her house. Kirti’s husband was at home and did not suspect anything. He was resting in another room,” said Kailash Prajapati, Assistant Police Commissioner, SDPO Vaijapur.

“Kirti was preparing tea when Sanket attacked her from behind with a sickle while the mother caught her daughter’s legs.

“After murdering and beheading Kirti, Sanket and and his mother brought the head outside the house and he and his mother took selfies with the severed head of the victim.

“The accused and his family were angry that she eloped and got married against their wishes,” Prajapati said.

“In June, Kirti had eloped with her college boyfriend, Avinash, 21, and around a week later, they got married.

“Her family had lodged a missing complaint but a week later, Kirti presented herself at the police station and informed them that she had got married.

“Kirti’s father, Sanjay, felt insulted by the news, left home and returned several days later, but for now, it is not known if he was involved in the murder,” Prajapati added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now