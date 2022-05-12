Indian parents sue son, demand $650,000 for not giving them grandchildren

An Indian couple, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, have taken their pilot son to court demanding that he and his wife produce either a grandchild within a year or pay them almost $650,000 they spent training him.

The angry parents told the court they had exhausted their savings by raising and educating their son and paying for his lavish wedding six years ago and want to see their grandchildren.

“My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby. At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable,” the couple said in their petition filed with a court in the north Indian town of Haridwar.

According to the court summons, the compensation the parents are demanding is 50 million rupees ($650,000), which includes the cost of a wedding reception in a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth $80,000 and paying for the couple’s honeymoon abroad, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

“The parents also said they coughed out $65,000 to get their son trained as a pilot in the United States, only for him to return to India unemployed, the paper reported.

“We also had to take a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial hardships. Mentally too we are quite disturbed because we are living alone,” the couple said in their petition.

The couple’s lawyer Arvind Kumar said the petition will be taken up for hearing by the court in northern India on May 17.

