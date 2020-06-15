Indian passenger dies on board evacuation flight from Lagos

A 42-year- old Indian passenger on board an evacuation flight from Lagos to Mumbai at the weekend, died under unusual circumstances.

It was learnt that the passenger had fever on the flight as well as difficulty breathing and was provided with oxygen.

He was said to have collapsed and died few moments later before the flight landed at Mumbai at 3:40am.

A statement by Air India stated that the passenger died of “natural circumstances.”

On insinuations that the passenger may have died from coronavirus, the airline said the Lagos medical screening team would have detected it, if that was the case.

“A doctor on board along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made a determined attempt to revive the passenger, aged 42, who had suddenly collapsed, through restoring consciousness but all their efforts went in vain. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor. ”

Air India added that the body of the passenger after the flight landed and after all procedures were completed, was sent to a hospital and the aircraft taken for full fumigation in line with prescribed norms.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

