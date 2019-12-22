Indian PM defends new citizenship law, says it is not anti-Muslim

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has made an attempt to defend the controversial citizenship law which has sparked an ensuing nationwide protest that left at least 23 people dead.

Modi took the stage at a rally in New Delhi on Sunday to launch his Hindu nationalist party BJP’s campaign for the capital legislative assembly elections in February but quickly used the opportunity address the contentious law that excludes Muslims.

“The law does not impact 1.3 billion Indians, and I must assure Muslim citizens of India that this law will not change anything for them,” said Modi, adding that his government introduces reforms without any religious bias.

“We have never asked anyone if they go to a temple or a mosque when it comes to implementing welfare schemes. Brothers, since this law has been passed, some political parties have been spreading rumors. These people are misleading the public, they are inciting the public.

“People, who are trying to spread lies and fear, look at my work. If you see any trace of divisiveness in my work, show it to the world,” he said.

Modi’s comments come as the death toll arising from violent clashes between the police and protesters across India since last week over the controversial new citizenship law reached 20.

An eight-year-old boy and four protesters were killed in renewed violence on Friday, as demonstrations turned violent in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the state’s police spokesman Shirish Chandra said.

The boy died in a stampede during a large rally of 2,500 people in the holy city of Varanasi, district police chief Prabhakar Chaudhary said in a statement on Saturday.

