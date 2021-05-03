 Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly defrauding police officer | Ripples Nigeria
Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly defrauding police officer

Published

57 mins ago

on

The Delhi Police of India has arrested a Nigerian, Tochukwu Christian Nwasu, for allegedly defrauding a senior police officer of Rs97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States.

Nwasu was arrested on Friday and arraigned before a court in Delhi on Sunday after an investigation into several complaints of fraud indicted him.

A statement by the police stated that on April 19, a senior police officer reported the withdrawal of Rs 97,000 from his Central Bank of India, Defence Colony branch bank account, by some unknown fraudster on the pretext of requesting to send money to his close friend based in the United States through WhatsApp call.

“Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national, Tochukwu Christian Nwasu, for cheating a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the US.

“But after cross-checking with his friend, the senior police Officer realised that he had been cheated.

“During the investigation, the team analysed the beneficiary account details and other documents related to the account.

“During analysis, it was revealed that the accused was roaming in the area of Chhattarpur and Uttam Nagar, following which he was arrested on April 30.

“Five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards in the name of different persons and five cheque books recovered from the suspect during a search of his residence,” the police said.

By Isaac Dachen…

