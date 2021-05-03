Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly defrauding police officer | Ripples Nigeria

International
Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly defrauding police officer
The Delhi Police of India has arrested a Nigerian, Tochukwu Christian Nwasu, for allegedly defrauding a senior police officer of Rs97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States.
Nwasu was arrested on Friday and arraigned before a court in Delhi on Sunday after an investigation into several complaints of fraud indicted him.
A statement by the police stated that on April 19, a senior police officer reported the withdrawal of Rs 97,000 from his Central Bank of India, Defence Colony branch bank account, by some unknown fraudster on the pretext of requesting to send money to his close friend based in the United States through WhatsApp call.
“Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national, Tochukwu Christian Nwasu, for cheating a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the US.
Read also: Indian Police arrest Nigerian woman for alleged fraud, impersonation
“But after cross-checking with his friend, the senior police Officer realised that he had been cheated.
“During the investigation, the team analysed the beneficiary account details and other documents related to the account.
“During analysis, it was revealed that the accused was roaming in the area of Chhattarpur and Uttam Nagar, following which he was arrested on April 30.
“Five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards in the name of different persons and five cheque books recovered from the suspect during a search of his residence,” the police said.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...