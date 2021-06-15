Indian police burst illegal kidney trade led by Nigerian | Ripples Nigeria

International
Indian police burst illegal kidney trade led by Nigerian
A 30-year-old Nigerian, Adudim Obinna, has been arrested by the police in India over alleged involvement in illegal kidney trade.
Obinna was arrested on Monday after the police raided his apartment in Bagalur, north east division of the city, on initial charges of overstaying.
During investigation, the police found out that the Nigerian was “cheating the public by offering to facilitate the sale and purchase of kidneys for huge amount of money.”
A statement by the police, said the suspect and his syndicate would put out messages on social media claiming that they dealt on kidneys.
“Obinna would put out messages on social media saying he deals in kidneys and those in need of the organ or willing to sell, can contact him,” the statement reads.
However, during interrogation, it was discovered that the accused would then swindle anyone who showed an interest in getting a kidney for transplant.
“Acting on a tipoff that Obinna was overstaying, cops visited his house in Jagalahatti village and he was arrested.
“Police took him into their custody for more questioning and later arrested him on discovering his involvement in the kidney racket.
“We were checking his documents and found his visa had expired on April 18 this year. We also found that he was trying to delete some emails and messages on his laptop.
“On inspection, we found multiple mails and messages, saying he deals in kidneys and those who are in need of it or want to sell, can contact him.
“Suspect Obinna confessed that he had cheated many people on the pretext of buying or selling kidney.
“The accused has been arrested under Foreigner’s Act, Information Technology Act and IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly, inducing delivery of property).
By Isaac Dachen…
