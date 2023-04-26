Indian police nab two Nigerians for allegedly defrauding over 700 women in love scams

Two Nigerian men, Chife Monday, 27, and Igwemma James, 33, have been arrested by the police in India for allegedly defrauding over 700 women using a fake love scam in a span of four years.

The Delhi Police said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles on matrimonial websites to defraud unsuspecting women of millions on the pretext of sending over expensive gifts.

Delhi police chief, DCP Harendra Kumar Singh, said the accused often posed as US residents and claim to have sent gifts to the women.

“They would the ask the women to pay a fee in order to get the gifts released from customs and cheat them,” DCP Singh said.

“Based on an analysis of their phone, it has come to our notice that they purchased a piece of land in Nigeria using the same money.

“A woman recently filed a police complaint, stating that she met a man called Ahmad Nafees on a matrimonial website. Both became friends online.

“Nafees claimed he was from California and said he was sending her a gift and shared a picture of it.

“Nafees introduced himself as a US citizen and told her that he’s sending her a gift parcel.

“In her complaint, the victim said she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Riya Mehta, a customs official.

“She then cheated the victim to the tune of Rs 2.40 lakh on the pretext of custom duty and other taxes for the gift parcel.

“Further investigation led to the accused’s location in Delhi’s Nilothi Extension area in Chander Vihar, where a raid was conducted and the accused were arrested,” the police chief said.

According to the DCP, the suspect came to India in 2018, and were staying in different parts of the country despite the expiry of their visa.

