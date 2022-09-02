Indian varsity-backed edtech platform, RiseBack, expands into Africa

An Indian varsity-backed edtech platform, RiseBack, has announced expanding its footprint into Africa.

The founder, an Indian American Social Entrepreneur, Dr. Tausif Malik, confirmed the development in a press statement forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.

The African launch comes on the heels of an initial launch in the USA, and is expected to open Africans to an alternative to the existing mortal and brick university.

The launch will see RiseBack pitch its tent to compete for market share with the likes of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Nexford, which are other digital edtech partners operating in Nigeria and offering university degrees.

Speaking on the launch and prospect of RiseBack in Africa, Malik advocated for the investment into education to propel development of African countries and human resources.

He said:“Education can propel the fast growing African countries into high speed growth especially through startups & ITES sector”

“African Students & Professionals can study from the comfort of their homes and upgrade their careers”

“RiseBack is a small step in empowering the professionals to earn their future without Student Debt, this would make them more confident achieving their higher professional goals, leading to higher disposable income triggering economic activity.”

