India’s digital bank, Jupiter, raises $86 million. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. India’s digital bank, Jupiter, raises $86 million

Jupiter, a Jitendra Gupta-founded consumer-focused digital bank, has raised $86 million in a new financing round.

The raiser comes as the Bangalore-based startup gears up to offer its customers lending and wealth management services.

According to the startup, the round was co-led by Tiger Global, QED and Sequoia Capital India.

The startup was founded in 2019 and valued at $711 million, up from about $300 million in its August Series B funding.

The round saw the participation of MUFG Bank, Japan’s largest bank, 3one4 Capital and Mirae Asset.

Tech Trivia: In what type of room are microprocessors manufactured?

A Clean room

B Blank room

C Lightroom

D Darkroom

Answer: See end of post

2. South African PropTech specialist e4 expands to UK

South African PropTech industry and digitalisation specialist, e4, is expanding into European markets.

This comes as the long-standing executive director from South Africa, Simon Slater, looks to relocate to the UK.

The development will see Simon Slater focus on building e4’s relationship with various mortgage lenders, conveyancing firms and other partners in the UK.

Slaters will be supported by a global team of analysts, developers and staff to help build out the new group.

Proptech has received over US$9.7 billion of funding activity in the first half of 2021.

Trivia Answer: Clean Room

A simple definition of this would be “the opposite of my bedroom.” But technically speaking, a clean room is a highly purified and regulated room for producing equipment sensitive to contamination.

For example, the production of microprocessors is done in a clean room, since the smallest amounts of dust could create flaws in their production. Therefore, the air in a clean room is constantly filtered. Other aspects such as temperature, humidity, and pressure may be regulated as well.

