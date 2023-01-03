India’s Maruti Suzuki debuts Metaverse Showroom Experience in India. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. India’s Maruti Suzuki debuts Metaverse Showroom Experience in India

Car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has launched its metaverse showroom experience for retail customers in India.

This was confirmed in a statement from Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, on Tuesday.

Billed as one of India’s top automakers, Maruti Suzuki has said that it would begin offering immersive experiences for its vehicle lineup in metaverse-based dealerships.

The statement reads:

“At Maruti Suzuki, we have ensured that our already digital solid journey is further fortified to suit the requirements of new-age customers.

“We have taken this digital journey a notch up, by bringing the country’s largest auto retail network Arena to the metaverse.”

The Stellantis-owned automaker, Fiat, also debuted a metaverse-based store in December for its 500 La Prima by Bocelli vehicle.

Tech Trivia: System memory swapped to an SSD or HDD is called what?

A. Soft memory

B. Virtual memory

C. Drive Memory

D. Free memory

Answer: see end of post

2. Elon Musk’s SpaceX to raise $750 million in a new funding round

Billionaire SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, is raising $750 million in a new round of funding from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz.

The new development was contained in a report seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the new funding values the rocket and satellite company at $137 billion.

SpaceX also counts Alphabet Inc and Fidelity Investments among its investors.

SpaceX is competing with Jeff Bezos’s space venture, Blue Origin, and billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin, Galactic, as it is looking at generating significant revenue with commercialized applications such as the rollout of high-speed internet on commercial airlines.

3. South Korea slams Tesla with $2.2 million fine for inflating electric vehicles

A Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has slammed American multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla, with a $2.2 million fine for inflating range of its electric vehicles.

The antitrust regulator made this announcement in an official release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Tesla was fined for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures.

German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, and its Korean subsidiary were also fined 20.2 billion won by the KFTC in 2017 for misleading advertising about the gas emissions of its diesel passenger cars.

Trivia Answer: Virtual Memory

All computers have physical memory, or RAM, which loads the operating system and active programs.

In some cases, RAM is soldered to the motherboard, while in others, it is installed using removable memory modules.

By Kayode Hamsat

