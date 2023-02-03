Individuals behind naira and fuel scarcity plotting interim govt in Nigeria – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged on Friday the people behind the fuel crisis and naira scarcity are plotting to foist an interim government in the country.

Tinubu, who spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, added that the individuals in question are plotting a crisis that would the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone this month’s elections.

The former Lagos State government had said a few weeks ago in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the redesign of the naira notes and fuel scarcity were orchestrated by saboteurs to frustrate his presidential aspiration.

Nigerians had in the last few days kept vigil in banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country in a bid to get cash for their daily needs.

Also, long queues in filling stations have become a common feature in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities with marketers selling the products at between N350 and N400 per litre.

In his address, the APC candidate promised to give Nigerians a fresh beginning of elected as the country’s president this month.

He said: “They are hoarding naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government but we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats rat poison will end up killing itself.

“I am in the race for the betterment of the people. If it is what I will eat and what I need personally, God has provided for me. I am in this race to make life good and better for you too.”

