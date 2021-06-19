Individuals championing cause for Nigeria’s restructuring ignorant of the constitution – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday individuals championing the demand for Nigeria’s restructuring are ignorant of the constitution.

The President stated this during the Launch of Kudirat Abiola Peace Foundation held at the Ahmadu Bello University Hotels, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He added that people behind the calls for the country’s restructuring are afraid of partisan politics.

Buhari, who was represented at the forum by the Executive Secretary, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, said Nigeria would be better if the country remains united as a sovereign nation than fragmented entities.

He stressed that the promoters of separatist agenda are also ignorant of war and its consequences.

President Buhari said: “And again those who are discussing restructuring, my question is that what are you going restructure? If you ask many Nigerians what are they going to restructure, you will find out that they have nothing to talk about.

“Some of them have not even studied the 1999 Constitution. The 1999 Constitution is almost 70 to 80 percent 1979 Constitution.

“It is okay to demand restructuring and renewal of constitution, but what is most important now is how can the Nigerian state make local government functional and how can states make the judiciary independent.

“Rather we ask Nigerians to focus on putting pressure on National Assembly members to make sure that that autonomy as enshrined in our constitution is respected and implemented.

“So if that were to be done, some of these issues like insecurity, you will find a situation where local government chairmen in collaboration with traditional rulers will form a chain of communication to figure out what is really happening.

“So these are the things I expect those calling for agitation to do. And I said also that majority of those calling for restructuring are people that are so afraid to go into partisan politics. And even if they were to go into partisan politics they will not win.

“There is no government in the world that will cede their authority to the people that are not elected. You are telling us to resolve a system and call for an obscure conference to come and discuss how we can move forward as a nation, that can never be done and no country will agree to that.

“So those who are doing that should go back and meet their representatives in the House of Assembly and ask for whatever amendment of the constitution. Due process should be followed.”

